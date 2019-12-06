A former power station's boiler bay has been brought down by demolition workers.

The building at the Ironbridge Power Station site in Shropshire came down on Saturday with "minimal disruption," said development company Harworth Group.

"The weather was kind to us, and we were able to demolish the boiler bay right on schedule," said project manager Matt Timmins.

"Our contractors will now start work on the clear-up - and where possible, the materials they are processing will be reused in the site re-development further down the line."

When it opened in 1969, it was one of the UK's largest plants, producing enough electricity for the equivalent of about 750,000 homes.

The chimney tower, the only main structure left, will be demolished later this year. Its landmark four cooling towers were brought down in December 2019.

About 1,000 homes, a school and shops will be built on the site.