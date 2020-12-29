Like many churches, Collegiate Church of St Mary in Warwick has had to adapt its services due to the pandemic.

But things didn't quite go to plan for Reverend Vaughan Roberts during a Sunday service.

A Zoom filter made an unexpected appearance during the livestream transforming him into a Blue Brother.

Rev Roberts explained setting up the livestream can sometimes be complex and thinks a button was pushed by accident.

He is hoping people may be able to return to the church for Easter and promised he will not be dressed as either of the Blues Brothers when they arrive.