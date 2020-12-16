The National Crime Agency (NCA) has released footage showing inside a drugs laboratory which was uncovered during a police raid.

The "large-scale" operation capable of producing £10m of amphetamine a month was found in outbuildings on Ullenhall Lane near Redditch, Worcestershire.

The investigation began after text messages were obtained by French police during the penetration of the encrypted phone network Encrochat last year.

Five people have been arrested in the joint operation between the NCA and Warwickshire Police on Tuesday.