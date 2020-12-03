BBC News

'People with Down's syndrome live amazing lives'

A woman with Down's syndrome has mounted a legal challenge against the government, claiming current UK abortion laws amount to disability discrimination.

Heidi Carter, 25, from Coventry has crowdfunded to take a landmark case to the High Court which will be heard on 6 and 7 July.

She is challenging the government over a clause in the current law which allows abortion up to birth for a foetus with Down's syndrome.

Coventry & Warwickshire