A texting lorry driver was caught veering across a motorway by police riding in a specialist HGV.

The unmarked 'supercab' is being used as part of a safety initiative by officers and Highways England, who have captured 21,000 offences, including this driver on the M40 in Warwickshire.

In another incident, officers from West Mercia Police saw a driver eating lasagne with a knife and fork while driving.

The HGV cabs are now being used as part of a week of action along the M6, dubbed Operation Vertebrae, aimed to highlight the risks of dangerous driving.

