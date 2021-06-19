During his teenage years, Robert Harrison, from Coventry, suffered from a social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia.

He hated being around people and specifically being looked at. It stopped him using public transport, eating meals in public and made school particularly difficult.

But now he wants to inspire other people to overcome the challenges he faced.

He is currently training for a charity boxing match, where he will be the centre of attention.

Robert is hoping this event will inspire people who are struggling with anxiety disorders, raise awareness and start conversations about mental health.

If you are affected by the issues raised in this video, help and support is available via BBC Headroom