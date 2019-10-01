A new mural of England star Moeen Ali has been unveiled in a childhood cricket spot to mark the start of The Hundred tournament.

The Sparkhill park is a world away from Edgbaston, but the 34-year-old said it held huge significance for him.

Moeen has been named the captain of the Birmingham Phoenix men’s team for The Hundred.

The new cricket tournament pits eight city teams against each other in a new format that is expected to attract a younger, more diverse audience.