An England football mural featuring strikers Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, and manager Gareth Southgate, has raised more than £10,000 to help fund seven defibrillators in a Warwickshire town.

Homeowners Kate and Paul Williams came up with the painting idea ahead of England's Euro 2020 final against Italy in July.

They called in Nuneaton-based street artist Nathan Parker (N4T4), and large crowds watched him create the mural over two days.

The couple hoped to raise £1,500 with a bucket collection and online appeal, but that figure was reached in a single day, and they've now raised seven times that original figure.

The painting is also helping to finance a 'coming out of Covid' street art festival in Nuneaton on Saturday 14 August, at the town's Griff and Coton Sports and Social Club.

Video journalist: John Bray

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk