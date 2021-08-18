Plasma donor meets children helped by donations

Nicola Hallam's two children Darcie, six, and Finlay, eight, were born with severe hemolytic disease of the newborn due to rhesus incompatibility.

While she was pregnant, the antibodies in her blood were passing through her placenta and destroying their red blood cells.

Both children had to have life-saving medicines made from plasma when they were born.

The family, from Nottingham, have met Albert Jie at the Birmingham Blood and Plasma Centre.

The 23-year-old, a biomedical student from Coventry, regularly donates plasma and has seen how it can save lives.

He is starring in an NHS film alongside the Hallam family to attract more blood plasma donors.

The NHS is hoping to recruit more than 1,000 regular donors by September.