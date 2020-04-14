Footage of a fire at an industrial premises where explosions have been reported shows a huge plume of smoke and flames leaping into the sky.

Emergency crews were sent to Juno Drive in Leamington Spa on Friday morning.

Properties within the vicinity were being evacuated, Warwickshire Police said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk