Footage shows the moment a sniffer dog discovers thousands of illegal cigarettes and tobacco hidden in a drain.

They were found under a drain cover at the rear of a shop in Rugby by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards officers.

During raids, officers visited two premises and in all seized more than 44,000 cigarettes and more than 400 packets of hand-rolling tobacco.

Contraband was discovered hidden in a wheelie bin, a flat behind one of the shops, a drain and in a rear storeroom.