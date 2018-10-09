Down's syndrome campaigner 'will keep on fighting'

A woman with Down's syndrome has said she will keep on fighting against what she says is discrimination against babies with the condition, even "in the womb".

Heidi Crowter, 26, saw her High Court challenge defeated on Thursday.

Under current legislation for England, Wales and Scotland, there is a 24-week time limit for abortion, unless "there is a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped", which includes Down's syndrome.

That means a foetus with the condition can be aborted up until birth.

High Court judges ruled that section of the Abortion Act was not unlawful, and it aimed to strike a balance between the rights of the unborn child and of women.

Ms Crowter, from Coventry, said she would not be deterred.