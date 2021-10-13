A family who fled Afghanistan in fear of their lives after the Taliban seized control the country have now settled in Coventry.

Zayed, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, was a translator for the coalition forces.

He described hearing blasts and seeing deaths every day, and said refugees deserve "respect" and that "we have a right to survive".

Zayed's children have started school. His wife said she now felt safe and dreamt that her children could go on to college and university.