An 1870 building that was once a synagogue is being renovated after decades of disuse.

The former place of worship on Barras Lane, Coventry, began with a congregation of about 50 in the 19th century, and was extended as the city's Jewish population grew.

Now the building is being restored. Owner Avi Tordjmann, who said he had a "calling" to buy the site, is appealing for photos and stories about its days as a synagogue to reconnect it with its history.

He hopes the building can become a synagogue once more when repaired.