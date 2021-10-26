The Magician’s Elephant marks the first production to run in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre since March 2020 when lockdown restrictions began.

The show welcomes physical audiences back to the auditorium in Stratford-upon-Avon and features a life-size elephant puppet.

It took six weeks to make the puppet which is performed by three actors.

The story is based on the book by best-selling American author Kate DiCamillo and the show has been more than six years in the making.