Ron Owen, 83, from Kenilworth in Warwickshire, has been drawing cartoons since he was five.

Mr Owen worked as a painter and decorator for most of his life, but his passion has always been drawing.

Across the decades, Ron has given away hundreds of cartoons to strangers he met on holiday and in restaurants.

Now facing a terminal cancer diagnosis, he is hoping someone will want to publish his work so he can leave something "behind for the family".