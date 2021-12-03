A huge tunnelling machine has begun excavating under a Warwickshire woodland for HS2.

Over the next five months it will carve a mile long tunnel before starting all over again for the return leg of the track.

The company says it will preserve Long Itchington Wood but opponents from Stop HS2 saying more investment in short commuter rail services is needed.

The work is being done for the first leg of HS2, the line from London to Birmingham.

The machine has been named 'Dorothy' after Dorothy Hodgkin, who in 1964 became the first British woman to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.