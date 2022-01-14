Armed police have forced their way into a flat to end a stand-off which lasted five days.

A 41-year-old man had barricaded himself in the building in Coventry with an eight-year-old boy and refused to leave since Sunday.

Firearms officers moved into the flat at about 20:30 GMT and detained the man, police said.

The boy is believed to be physically unharmed and is being cared for by family members, they added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk