A showjumper from Warwickshire has managed to continue her professional career despite being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Georgie Round was diagnosed in February 2021 at the age of 29 and has been through six rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

Cancer has not stopped her doing what she loves, however. In fact, after her first round of chemotherapy she competed in London and won.

Now, along with her Warwickshire-based team, she is training for a competition in Spain next month and hopes the team can bring home a trophy.