A walking rugby team in Coventry is helping to get residents back on their feet and improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

Formed by Coventry Rugby Club, the team play walking rugby, which is a slower paced game of touch rugby which is ideal for those aged over 50 who want to enjoy the game without getting tackled or injured.

With frequent breaks and breathers encouraged, the hour-long sessions at Butts Park Arena aim to be a welcoming space for those wanting to make new friends and get active.