A celebrated artist is to bring his international exhibition to the UK for the first time as part of Coventry's City of Culture celebrations.

Daniel Lismore, described as "England's most eccentric dresser" by Vogue magazine, will present his show Be Yourself; Everyone Else Is Already Taken at the city's Herbert Art Gallery & Museum.

The exhibition features 50 3D life-sized pieces modelled on the artist's "life living as sculpture" and includes some of his collection of nearly 7,000 unique curiosities, including charity-shop finds and yards of vintage fabric.

The exhibition can be seen from 18 February to 16 June.