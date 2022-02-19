Mourning the deaths of three young pupils, children at a primary school in Coventry have come together to create a striking window display.

Five-year-old Mario's death in January followed those of Ben and Rayan in recent years.

All were pupils at Hearsall Community Academy and head teacher Claire Jones said their deaths had had a huge impact at the school.

She said she was keen to reflect the school's experience in the Window Wanderland art trail.

The project, part of Coventry UK City of Culture, sees people create striking window displays.

Pupils said they hoped their depiction of Hearsall as a lighthouse in a stormy sea would inspire people.