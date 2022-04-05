Ukrainian refugee Bohdan is now living in the Earlsdon area of Coventry after a charity matched him with Emmanuel Hemmings, who wanted to use his spare room to house someone fleeing the conflict.

Mr Hemmings flew to Poland last week to meet the teenager, where they waited for his visa before coming to the UK.

The pair were matched through charity EU4UA.

Co-founder of the charity Arnaud Devigne said: "We have more or less one family registering every minute."

Bohdan, who turned 18 after leaving Ukraine, said he was glad he was safe and his host Emmanuel helped him.