A lorry full of more than 100 pallets of aid including clothes, medical care and essential items has left Warwickshire on its way to Poland to help refugees from Ukraine.

Ukraine Aid Relief Kenilworth was set up by Doug Leaf and his friends after they were moved watching the coverage of the conflict unfolding in the country.

Mr Leaf said the amount of donations from the community was "breathtaking" and "humbling".

The team have commandeered an empty shop as well as a sports hall in the town to collect and store the donations which will end up in one of many refugee reception centres in Poland.

Hundreds of volunteers are helping to receive, sort and pack the goods and the team have already begun planning their next trip.