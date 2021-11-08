Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan was full of surprises for the people of Coventry at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Inspired by the legend of Lady Godiva, who was said to have ridden a horse naked through the city, he appeared on stage astride a pantomime horse with Radio 1 DJs Scott Mills and Chris Stark inside.

A proud Coventry City fan, Grennan also invited one of the team's star players, Callum O'Hare, on stage during his set.

The attacking midfielder said he had a great time on stage and the crowd was "unbelievable".

