Artist Danniella Dee said she was proud to represent her city, family, and musical heritage on a national stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry.

The singer said she was "really grateful" to be performing on the BBC Introducing stage in her home city, and felt like she was "writing her own chapter in Coventry's musical heritage".

Her father Trevor, known as ET Rockers, was part of the legendary two-tone band The Specials.

Danniella said her performance at the music festival was "the start of a very special journey".