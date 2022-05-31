Footage has captured the moment education secretary Nadhim Zahawi was heckled by LGBT protesters while he was speaking at a university talk.

The Conservative MP for Stratford-on-Avon had been at the University of Warwick on Friday to talk at the university's Conservative Association.

Trans rights activists protesting outside the event shouted "Tory scum", waved flags and placards and Mr Zahawi had to be escorted off campus by security guards.

