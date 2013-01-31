A patient at a hospice in Warwickshire has been given a surprise visit by a pair of penguins.

Jenny Hancock, 35, at Warwick Myton Hospice, drew up a list of experiences she wanted before she died, including meeting her favourite animal.

As her condition deteriorated, staff at the centre arranged for Humboldt penguins Pringle and Widget to visit from Heythrop Zoo in Oxfordshire.

"Our team always goes the extra mile to help patients and families create precious memories," said the hospice group's chief executive Ruth Freeman.