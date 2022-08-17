More than 700 fish have been saved from a lake after hundreds died from low water levels during the heatwave.

Volunteers at Abbey Fields lake, Kenilworth, have now moved some of the fish to Lavender Hall Fishery in Coventry,

Water pumps were initially being used, but the Environment Agency (EA) said these would would dissolve oxygen levels, not improve them.

Despite the risk of spreading disease by moving the carp, the council got permission from EA to do so.