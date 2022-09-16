A farmer has filmed a fly-tipper dumping rubbish after a chance meeting on a country lane late at night.

Edward Goadby captured the footage and his uncle Charlie said it had happened close to his farm near Ansley village, north Warwickshire, at about 21:30 BST on Monday 12 September.

He said he had contacted the local council and on Twitter police urged him to share footage with a specialist team.

Charlie Goadby said fly-tipping had become "part of rural life".