A Christmas lights fan who entertains friends and neighbours by decorating his house is having to make changes this year due to the hike in energy prices.

For the past decade, Paul Burbidge-Grant has drawn large crowds to his home in the Coundon district of Coventry.

This year he admits the display will be on a smaller scale and probably run for two fewer hours each evening.

Mr Burbidge usually spends up to £500 on electricity with his display, but hopes to cut that figure by about £30 a day and will also be using more LED lighting, which is cheaper.

A film by Ben Godfrey