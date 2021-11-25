Footage of a physio who gets critical care patients back to strength through dancing to Tina Turner songs has gone viral on the web.

Acute specialist rotational physiotherapist Amber Murray was filmed helping Karen Davies, who spent 17 months in critical care at University Hospital in Coventry.

The patient had treatment following complications after a fall, before being discharged from hospital for a 24-hour care package at home.

The pair grooved to Ike and Tina Turner's cover version of Proud Mary on Ms Davies's last day on the ward.