Free food as staff helped in cost-of-living crisis

Some employers in the Midlands are exploring different ways of helping their staff during the cost-of-living crisis.

As well as offering pay rises and bonuses, some have started feeding staff to help ease the pressure.

Heart of England Co-operative workers have received pay rises and seen their staff discount doubled and are offered free breakfasts.

Richard Morgan, from Nuneaton firm MES Systems Ltd, which provides fire and security systems, said: "I'm a big believer in if people feel like we've invested in them, they're more likely to be loyal to the business."