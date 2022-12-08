A conversation between a man and his mother discussing how a jury in a drugs trial could be swayed was found on his phone, a trial at the Old Bailey has heard.

Damien Drackley, Leslie Allen, Mark Walker and Laurence Hayden were found guilty on Thursday of plotting to pervert the course of justice during the 2018 trial.

Drackley's mother Lorraine Frisby previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Despite efforts by the five, Allen was found guilty of drugs charges in 2018, after the jury at Warwick Crown Court was discharged.

The Old Bailey heard Drackley, 37, from Nuneaton, had attempted to influence fellow jurors to find Allen innocent, despite the defendant being caught on CCTV carrying laundry bags of cannabis.

In the phone, call played the Old Bailey, Drackley and Frisby are heard discussing what he might get for helping Allen.