Giant HS2 bridge guided into position over M42

A giant HS2 bridge which was constructed by the side of a motorway has been guided into position over the carriageway.

It took 40 hours to guide the Marston Box bridge into place on a guiding raft travelling at 4mph.

The M42, between junction nine for Sutton Coldfield and junction 10 for Tamworth and Nuneaton, was shut for 10 days over the Christmas holiday.

About 450 staff were involved in the operation to install the bridge which will take the high-speed rail line across the motorway, north of Lea Marston and Curdworth.

HS2 Ltd believes it's the UK's first "box-slide" bridge over a motorway.