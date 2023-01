Friends and teammates of a footballer fatally stabbed at a nightclub on Boxing Day have paid tribute to him, after officially retiring a shirt as a mark of respect.

Cody Fisher was stabbed at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham.

A ceremony was held at Stratford Town's ground on Thursday night.

The club has also launched a community fund in memory of the 23-year-old non-league player to support young adults in all walks of life.