A replica steam locomotive built in Warwickshire is about to be shipped across the Atlantic to form the centrepiece of a $9m open-air museum railroad project.

The engine has been built over the last 18 months at Severn Lamb, a company employing 30 people in Alcester.

The firm, headed by the grandson of the man who created it in the late 1940s, builds trains for amusement and theme parks around the world.

This latest battery-powered creation is destined for the Carillon Historical Park in Dayton, Ohio.

Severn Lamb has also just signed a contract to deliver two trains to a theme park in Mexico.

A film by John Bray