Three years ago, artist Elizabeth Earle gave up on saving for a mortgage and bought her first narrowboat with her overdraft.

The 34-year-old single woman from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, renovated it from scratch and sold it for a profit.

She now owns a 1920s 70ft boat and cuts down on costs by having a "continuous cruiser" licence which means she has no mooring fees.

Elizabeth has a YouTube series documenting her life on the waterways and plans to tour the UK later this year to research the history of women in narrowboats.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley