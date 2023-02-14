The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash have said they had no hesitation in offering his organs for donation.

Aaron Wilson, 29, had his leg amputated as a result of the crash in Coventry and later died in hospital.

The father-of-one's heart, liver and lungs were among the organs transferred to other patients, his family said.

His mum Irene Wilson said she knew it was what her son would have wanted.

Four people have been charged in connection with Mr Wilson's death.