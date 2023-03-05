Video shows a huge fire enveloping an office building and warehouse in Coventry.

More than 70 firefighters were sent to the scene in Olivier Way at 17:43 GMT after a flurry of 999 calls about a "significant" blaze in the Walsgrave area.

Crews from Staffordshire and West Midlands fire services remain at the scene.

People living or working nearby have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.

Video courtesy of Maija Taurina, Spotted Coventry and West Midlands Fire Service.