Researchers have studied videos of spinning gorillas, chimpanzees and other apes in a bid to find what leads to the actions.

It is believed the apes spin around to become dizzy, the researchers said.

Warwick and Birmingham university academics say it could provide clues as to why humans had evolved the desire to seek altered mental states.

Dr Adriano Lameira said it raised "the intriguing possibility" this human trait was "potentially inherited from our evolutionary ancestors".

"If this was indeed the case, it would carry huge consequences on how we think about modern human cognition capacities and emotional needs," said Dr Lameira, associate professor of psychology at Warwick.