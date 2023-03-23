A keen photographer has described how he rescued thousands of images showing the restoration of Coventry following the devastation of the blitz.

The negatives taken by freelance photographer Arthur Cooper from the 1940s to the 1960s were found dumped by Ian Hollands in the late 1980s.

The former ATV cameraman described how they sat on his shelves "for years" before passing them to publishing company Mirrorpix.

The company digitised more than 8,000 images which have been made available to view as part of the Coventry Digital initiative.

Following a BBC story about the Coventry University project, Mr Hollands has discovered hundreds more images which have been handed over.

Video Journalist: Vanessa Pearce