Adult learners in Coventry fear a council review will lead to their classes becoming financially unviable.

Retired psychiatrist Carolyn Dorr, 81, says her weekly Spanish lessons at the Adult Education Centre are important for her mental and physical health.

"To abolish adult education classes could be a disaster for endless people," she adds.

The council says classes are not under threat, but it is facing inflationary costs and has to consider fee increases.