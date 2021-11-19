A mother whose son has ADHD says he has not had a full education for more than a year and she's worried about his future.

Jo, from Rugby, Warwickshire, said 10-year-old Jacob had a place in a specialist independent school but that broke down in January 2022.

She fought for four years to get him assessed for an Educational Health Care Plan (EHCP) which legally obliges local authorities and healthcare providers to meet a child's needs.

Warwickshire County Council said it continues to work closely with the family to seek a resolution.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley