A man from Coventry has been training while fasting during Ramadan, ahead of taking part in an ultra-marathon in the Sahara desert.

Sibghat Ullah is running in the Marathon des Sables in Morocco, which starts on Friday and is about the distance of six regular marathons.

People take part in the 250km (155 miles) race over seven days.

The faith teacher said: "You can't eat and drink from morning till dusk, but I have to train during the daytime."

The former soldier is raising money for charities supporting homeless people in the West Midlands and the flood victims of Pakistan.