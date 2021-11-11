A mother with a rare medical condition that causes muscle weakness is urging people to donate blood as part of an NHS campaign to increase stocks of plasma.

Candi Singh, from Coventry, said she would not be alive today without antibodies produced by donated plasma cells.

The 35-year-old was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition, myasthenia gravis, at 11 and now receives intravenous immunoglobulin.

The NHS started its Plasma Donation Week on Monday.