A school principal says it is "difficult to sum up in words right now" to pay tribute to three students who died in a crash.

Harry Purcell, 17, and Matilda Seccombe, 16, died in hospital on Friday after the collision near Shipston-on-Stour, in Warwickshire.

Chipping Campden School, in Gloucestershire, said police contacted staff earlier to say Frank Wormald, 16, had died on Sunday.

A fourth teenager, Edward Spencer, 17, remains in a stable condition.

In a letter to parents, principal John Sanderson said the school flag would fly at half-mast.