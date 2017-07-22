A fundraising appeal set up in memory of three teenagers killed in a crash raised more than £100,000 for air ambulance charities within 48 hours.

Chipping Campden School pupils Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda "Tilly" Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, died after the two-car collision near Shipston-on-Stour last week.

They had been on their way home from school.

Their close friends Alex and Gracie have set up an online fundraising page to support the air ambulances that attended the scene of the crash.

The pair will also be part of a team running the Oxford Half Marathon in October to raise more money for the air ambulance charities.

A film by John Bray