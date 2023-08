A giant bridge to carry an existing railway line over the HS2 track has been moved into place.

It took 12 hours to slide the 5,600-tonne construction into position at a location near Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

Before the work could be carried out on Monday night, a 91m (299 ft) stretch of the Coventry to Leamington Spa line was dug up.

It was replaced once the bridge was installed.