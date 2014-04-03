An exhibition of paintings portraying what it is like to live in Cumbria is going on display.

Artist Sheila Fell, who was born in Aspatria, spent her life painting the Cumbrian landscape.

Now, the largest collection of her work since her death in 1979, is going on display at Castlegate House Gallery from 12 April - 3 May.

Gallery owner Steve Swallow, said she painted the county in a way that "nobody had ever painted or has ever painted since".